Donald Thomas Kurkowski, Sr.
Novi - Donald Thomas Kurkowski, Sr., age 78, passed away June 20, 2019. Dear special friend of Mary Anne. Father of Dorine (Scott) and Don. Grandfather of Melanie, Bradley, Kalahan, Klaire, and Kamden. Brother of Zell, Ronald (Patricia), Joan (Ted) and the late Joseph, John, William, Charles, Robert, Shirley, and Eugene. Visitation Sun, June 23 from 2-7pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia, Funeral Mass Mon, June 24 at 10am (instate 9am) at St. Colette Parish, Livonia. Procession to Holy Sepulchre to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Ashes to Glory Foundation, PO Box 532176, Livonia, MI 48153.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 23, 2019