Donald W. Blaesser
Donald W. Blaesser

Plymouth - Blaesser, Donald W. August 21, 2020 age 93 of Plymouth. Loving husband of the late Jackie. Beloved father of Donald (Rebecca), Robert (Joanne), Thomas (Polly) and Mark (Karen). Proud grandfather of 9, and great grandfather of 9. Memorial visitation Tuesday, August 25th, 3-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road, West, Plymouth (Btwn. Sheldon & Beck). In state Wednesday, August 26th 10 AM until the 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 47650 N. Territorial Rd. (at Beck). Memorials may be made to the U of D Jesuit High School. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
AUG
26
Lying in State
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel
