Donald W. "Don" Myers
1940 - 2020
Donald W. "Don" Myers

Clarkston - Passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020; age 79. Beloved husband of Diana Schroder for 40 years. Loving father of Donald (Lindsay) Myers and Kevin Myers. Proud grandpa of Cody, Bailey, D.J. and Hannah. Dear brother of Sally (Robert) Bacon. Loved uncle of Elizabeth and Jeff. Don retired from Deeproots after a long career in the software sales industry including IBM. Private family services entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Online guestbook www.wintfuner alhome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
July 14, 2020
Kevin I am sendung you and your family this virtual hug, will do so in person as soon as possible. RIP Mr. Myers...
Kevin O'Mara
Friend
July 14, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you Diana.
Mary Huebschman
Family
July 13, 2020
Diana, I am so sorry for your loss. God be with you.
Larie Miracle
Coworker
