Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeside Club in Leisure World
Mesa, AZ
View Map
- - Donald Wente passed away on August 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was 90. Don grew up in Anderson, IN, a graduate of Purdue University, who proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He was married to Patricia Stewart for 67 years. Don was an engineer for GM and taught engineering at Lawrence Technological University. Always helping the community, he was head reader for many years at Saint Regis Church, in Birmingham, Michigan. He was a dedicated fisherman, gardener, golfer and award- winning putter. He was a singer and a poet with a photogenic smile. We appreciate how he instilled his strong work ethic in all of us.

A celebration of his life will take place at the Lakeside Club in Leisure World, Mesa Arizona on September 21, 2019 beginning at 11 am.

His son, Michael Stewart Wente, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Patricia and children Teresa Revalds (Valdis), Mary Wente-Lindsay (Craig), Pam Bartlett (Dave), Deb Felker (Ted), Ann Hensley (Doug), Carol Wente (Jim Day), and Sandra Wente; his grandchildren, Jon Wente (Sandy), Stewart Wente (Liz), Erin Cain (Brian), Michael Revalds, Sarah Lindsay (Eli Panci), Chris Lindsay, Scott Bartlett, Paige Kelley (Andrew), Jessica Felker, and Jim Felker (Kirsten); and his great grandchildren Tyler Wente and Eavan and Nora Felker.

Donations may be made to

Hospice of the Valley

1188 N. Dobson Road

Chandler, AZ 85224

HOV.org



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019
