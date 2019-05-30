Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lucy Church
23401 E. Jefferson
St. Clair Shores, MI
St. Clair Shores - Biegas, Donna J. (Blanchard). Passed away peacefully on May 28, 2019 at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, John Joseph Biegas (06), Her mother Florence (Navarre) Blanchett (64), and father Russell Blanchett (82). Donna is the mother of Patricia (Thomas) O'Connor, David (Maria) Biegas, Janice (Dennis) Krueger, Ronald Biegas, Russell Biegas, Barbara (Robert) Dobson, and Jeffrey Biegas. Sister in-law of Edward (Joan) Biegas. She is survived by 20 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Sister of the late Melvin Blanchard. Visitation Thursday 2-8 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. Rosary 7 pm. Instate Friday 9:30 am until 10:00 am Mass at St. Lucy Church, 23401 E. Jefferson, St. Clair Shores. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Twp., MI. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made in her name to The HELM (formerly SOC), 158 Ridge Rd., Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236 or the Capuchins, 1820 Mt. Elliott, Detroit , MI 48207. ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 30, 2019
