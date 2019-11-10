Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Robb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna D. Robb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna D. Robb Obituary
Donna D. Robb

Livonia - Donna D. Robb, 90, of Livonia, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Robb was the former President of Detroit Women's Travel Organization. Donna is survived by her daughter, Carol (Tim) Rohde and son, Bill (Linda) Robb; grandchildren, Sarah (Kyle) O'Boyle, Erica (Ryan) Higgins, and Emily (Donovan Steudle) Robb; great-granddaughters, Adalynn and Ava O'Boyle. Sister-in-law Lorraine Day and many nieces and nephews also survive.

Donna was pre-deceased by her loving husband, Larry O. Robb; her siblings, Donald Day, Betty Roberts, Nancy Ainslie, and Layton Day.

Memorial Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at Rosedale Gardens Presbyterian Church 9601 Hubbard Street, Livonia, MI 48150.

Memorial contributions may be made in Donna's memory to Rosedale Gardens Presbyterian Church Youth Mission Trip and .

Please share a memory of Donna or condolences with her family at: www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -