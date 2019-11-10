|
|
Donna D. Robb
Livonia - Donna D. Robb, 90, of Livonia, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Robb was the former President of Detroit Women's Travel Organization. Donna is survived by her daughter, Carol (Tim) Rohde and son, Bill (Linda) Robb; grandchildren, Sarah (Kyle) O'Boyle, Erica (Ryan) Higgins, and Emily (Donovan Steudle) Robb; great-granddaughters, Adalynn and Ava O'Boyle. Sister-in-law Lorraine Day and many nieces and nephews also survive.
Donna was pre-deceased by her loving husband, Larry O. Robb; her siblings, Donald Day, Betty Roberts, Nancy Ainslie, and Layton Day.
Memorial Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at Rosedale Gardens Presbyterian Church 9601 Hubbard Street, Livonia, MI 48150.
Memorial contributions may be made in Donna's memory to Rosedale Gardens Presbyterian Church Youth Mission Trip and .
Please share a memory of Donna or condolences with her family at: www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019