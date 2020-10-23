Donna Goren
West Bloomfield - Donna Goren, 86, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 22 October 2020. Beloved wife of the late Irwin Goren. Cherished mother of Marla Goren Zack (the late Steven Zack) and Steven Goren (Hilary Haber). Loving grandmother of Danny (Michele) Zack, Blake Zack, Josh Zack, and Sam Zack. Adored great-grandmother of Layla Zack. Devoted daughter of the late Hyman and the late Eva Reider. Sister of the late Shirley (the late Earl) Weingarden. Sister-in-law of Eleanor (the late Fred) Goren, Jean (Jeff) Clemes, the late Gerald (the late Jean) Goren, and the late Herman (the late Jean) Goren. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and a world of friends. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES 2:00 P.M. SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. www.irakaufman.com
