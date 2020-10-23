1/1
Donna Goren
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Goren

West Bloomfield - Donna Goren, 86, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 22 October 2020. Beloved wife of the late Irwin Goren. Cherished mother of Marla Goren Zack (the late Steven Zack) and Steven Goren (Hilary Haber). Loving grandmother of Danny (Michele) Zack, Blake Zack, Josh Zack, and Sam Zack. Adored great-grandmother of Layla Zack. Devoted daughter of the late Hyman and the late Eva Reider. Sister of the late Shirley (the late Earl) Weingarden. Sister-in-law of Eleanor (the late Fred) Goren, Jean (Jeff) Clemes, the late Gerald (the late Jean) Goren, and the late Herman (the late Jean) Goren. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and a world of friends. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES 2:00 P.M. SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. www.irakaufman.com 248-569-0020








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved