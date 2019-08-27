Services
St Louis
24415 Crocker Blvd
Clinton Twp, MI 48036
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Louis Parish
24415 Crocker Blvd.
Clinton Twp, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Louis Parish
24415 Crocker Blvd
Clinton Twp, MI
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Cadillac Memorial Gardens East
38425 Garfield Rd
Clinton Twp., MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Tamblyn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Jean Knoth Tamblyn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Jean Knoth Tamblyn Obituary
Donna Jean Knoth Tamblyn

Southfield - Donna Jean Knoth Tamblyn of Michigan died peacefully, Sun., August 18, 2019. Survived by sister Marjorie Knoth Hirschfield. Jean is proceeded by husband, James G. Tamblyn, parents, Daniel & Julia Knoth, sisters Joyce (Robert) Barlow, Nancy Elert & brother Daniel Knoth. Services on Thurs., Sept. 5, 2019 at St. Louis Parish, 24415 Crocker Blvd., Clinton Twp.; Visitation: 9:30 AM; Mass: 10:00 AM. Burial 11:30 AM at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East, 38425 Garfield Rd., Clinton Twp. Jean's livelihood was Business Administration, member of Society of Amateur Cinematographers, avid history reader, & pinochle & bridge card player.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.