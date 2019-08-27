|
|
Donna Jean Knoth Tamblyn
Southfield - Donna Jean Knoth Tamblyn of Michigan died peacefully, Sun., August 18, 2019. Survived by sister Marjorie Knoth Hirschfield. Jean is proceeded by husband, James G. Tamblyn, parents, Daniel & Julia Knoth, sisters Joyce (Robert) Barlow, Nancy Elert & brother Daniel Knoth. Services on Thurs., Sept. 5, 2019 at St. Louis Parish, 24415 Crocker Blvd., Clinton Twp.; Visitation: 9:30 AM; Mass: 10:00 AM. Burial 11:30 AM at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East, 38425 Garfield Rd., Clinton Twp. Jean's livelihood was Business Administration, member of Society of Amateur Cinematographers, avid history reader, & pinochle & bridge card player.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 27, 2019