Pixley Funeral Home
Donna McDonald
Donna Jean McDonald


Oxford - Donna Jean McDonald of Oxford, MI passed away on February 20, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born in Detroit to her loving parents Harvey and Jean McBrien on March 26, 1930. She attended Southeastern High School before going on to marry Bill McDonald. Donna was an excellent homemaker and loving mother. She was incredibly talented with a needle and thread and loved creating drapes and quilts.

She is survived by her children Lisa McDonald and William Scott McDonald, and predeceased by her son Richard McDonald. Donna is also survived by her sister Sally Hellonen.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019
