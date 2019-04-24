|
|
Donna Kempton
Plymouth - Donna Ruth Kempton born March 18, 1932 passed away April 22, 2019. Loving wife of the late Vincent Kempton (1996). Beloved mother to Michael (Beth), Karen (John) Jenkins, Linda, Sandra, John (Kathy), Peggy and Mark. Dear grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 2. Proud sister of Pearl Buck of Owens Cross Roads, AL and brothers Bennie (Barb) Cowger and Marty (Alida) Cowger of Webster Springs, WV. Special thanks to her caregiver Karen Mistretta. Visitation will be at Harry Will Funeral Home in Livonia on Wednesday April 24th from 2-8pm. Funeral Service at St. Colette Church in Livonia at 11:30am on Thursday April 25th.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019