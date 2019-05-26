Resources
Donna M. Hendrix

- May 23, 2009 -

It is truly hard to believe it has been 10 years since your passing. You have been truly missed by the entire family! The word irreplaceable is the only word that comes to mind as a devoted Sister and Mom.

Love Forever,

Terry (Marshall), Kenneth (Eileen), Brenda (Lawrence), Johnie (Zana), Kathie, Sharon (Zack), Kevin (Pam), Lisa(Carl), Kermit, Kim (Steve), Carla! Loving children Troy and Portia

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019
