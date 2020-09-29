Donna May Kruso
Southgate - Kruso, Donna May. Age 84 of Southgate. Was called home on September 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gerald for 63 years. Loving mother of Cathie Kary, John (Mary) Kruso and Chris (Kevin) Huchla. Proud Grandma of Russell, Michael (Emily), Jenny, Johnny, Katie and Patrick. Great Grandma of Sammy Nate, Abel and Madeline Grace. Dear sister of Roland (Darlene) Fix and Josetta (Paul) Brecht. Preceded in death by parents Donald and Rowena Fix and siblings Mary Ann Fix, Robert Fix, Kathleen Green, David Fix and Ralph Fix. Donna May was an amazing school bus driver for Allen Park Schools for over 30 years, a gifted seamstress and a parishioner at St. Cyprian Catholic Church, Riverview. In lieu of flowers, the family requests Masses to be said in her name. Visitation Thursday 4-9 p.m. at The Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. (Corner of Goddard). Rosary Thursday 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Instate at St. Cyprian Catholic Church, Riverview Friday 9 until 9:30. Mass will follow. Visit: www.martenson.com