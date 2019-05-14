|
Donna Powers
- - age 96 May 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael Powers. Loving sister of Claudette Rourke, the late Aurelia Amnotte, and the late Zenia Lowe. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, 32340 Pierce St, Beverly Hills, Wednesday 10am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 9:30am. Memorials appreciated to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 14, 2019