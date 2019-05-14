Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church
32340 Pierce St
Beverly Hills, MI
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church
32340 Pierce St
Beverly Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Powers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donna Powers Obituary
Donna Powers

- - age 96 May 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael Powers. Loving sister of Claudette Rourke, the late Aurelia Amnotte, and the late Zenia Lowe. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, 32340 Pierce St, Beverly Hills, Wednesday 10am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 9:30am. Memorials appreciated to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.