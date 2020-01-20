|
|
Donna Royce Danielson
Donna Royce Danielson (Tourville), age 76 passed away on January 17, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years Neil and their children Kimberly Michels, Jeffrey Danielson and Lori Rafferty, her grandchildren James Michels (Akaisha), Katherine Rafferty, Emily Michels and Shelby Rafferty, great grandchild Gabriel Michels, her siblings Greg (Debbie) Tourville, Nancy Tourville and Sandra Smith. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 3 pm to 9 pm at Kaul Funeral Home 35201 Garfield Rd. Clinton Township, MI 48038. Funeral service will be on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Louis Catholic Church 24415 Crocker Rd Clinton Township, MI 48038.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020