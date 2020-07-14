Doreen Carbary
On the morning of July 11, 2020 Doreen Evelyn Carbary went to rest with the Lord at the age of 91. She was the glue that held her large and diverse family (whether related or not) together - they were lucky enough to call her mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. A friend to all, she valued family and service above all else.
Born in Muskegon Mich. on November 21, 1928, Doreen was the only child of Ernest and Myrtie (Brown) Iverson. She graduated at the top of her class from Muskegon HS in 1947, going on to study at the Harper Hospital School of Nursing. Doreen proudly worked as a nurse for many years, and for 40 years she volunteered with the Red Cross. She was honored twice with the Clara Barton Honor Award for meritorious volunteer leadership from the Livingston County American Red Cross, in 1986 and in 2002.
Doreen married Gordon Carbary, the love of her life, on February 4, 1950 and together they raised eight children, whom she leaves behind: Christine (Ted) MacBeth; Richard Carbary; James (Janet) Carbary; Mary (Rick) Fraley; Carol (Tony) Carter; Robert (Kenda) Carbary; Patrick Carbary; and John Carbary. Gordon preceded her in death.
Doreen was strong and determined. She never missed an opportunity to help - whether it was looking after neighborhood children, lending a helping hand to the church, or taking in a grandchild whenever the need arose. Doreen had a calm about her, never had an unkind word to say, and used her kindness and patience in the care of her family and her community service.
Having a strong faith her entire life, Doreen served her church community in many ways. She touched many people's lives, inspiring them to have some of the same faith and kindness that she showed in life. Some of these people include her 11 grandchildren: Christopher, Jessica, Meghan, Jameson, Kaitlyn, Karlee, Kendrick, Jodi, Harley, Lindsay, and Sean. Doreen was also proud to be a great grandmother of five, and a great great grandmother of one.
In the Book of Matthew some Beatitudes describe Doreen and the essence of what she stood for:
"Blessed are they who mourn, for they will be comforted.
Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy.
Blessed are the clean of heart, for they will see God.
Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called the children of God."
Graveside viewing at 10 a.m.and burial services at 11 a.m. to be held Friday, July 17 at Greenwood Cemetery in Fowlerville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in Fowlerville, and The American Red Cross. Online condolences may be expressed at pjherrmannfuneralhome.com