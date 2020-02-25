|
|
Doreen Hakuole
Troy - Doreen Reid Hakuole, who was born Agnes Doreen Reid on April 28, 1932 in Detroit, MI, passed away on December 6th, 2019 at the age of 87 due to natural causes in Troy, MI. Her passing was peaceful and her son Robert Myers and daughter Doreen Myers were by her side.
Doreen earned a B.S. in Education (1954) and a M.A. in Curriculum and Instruction (1979) both from the University of Detroit. Her career as a teacher began in Hawaii and continued for over 33 years with Livonia Public Schools. With LPS, her positions included homeroom teacher at Randolf Elementary, Learning Specialist and Department Chair at Emerson Middle School, Assistant Principal of Holmes Middle School, and Principal of Cooper Elementary School.
Doreen is survived by her son Robert Myers, daughter Doreen Myers, niece Jeanie Jones, nephews Rob and Tom Aldridge, and stepson and daughter-in-law Jay and Jill Hakuole and their children and grandchildren in Hawaii.
A memorial service will be held at Northwest Unitarian Universalist Church, 23925 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations be made to The Doreen Reid Hakuole Memorial Fundraiser for the Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative. More info here: https://www.mightycause.com/story/9xho2f
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 29, 2020