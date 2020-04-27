|
Doreen M. Muscoe
Detroit - Passed away April 26, 2020. Age 62. Loving mother of Justin, and Kristin (Michael) Toner. Cherished grandmother of Ava. Dear sister of Kenneth (Connie) Figley, Lorraine Chmielski, Diane (Steve) Theodore and Kirk (Angie) Figley. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd (S. of Ann Arbor Trail) Thursday 1-4 pm. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020