Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Muscoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen M. Muscoe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doreen M. Muscoe Obituary
Doreen M. Muscoe

Detroit - Passed away April 26, 2020. Age 62. Loving mother of Justin, and Kristin (Michael) Toner. Cherished grandmother of Ava. Dear sister of Kenneth (Connie) Figley, Lorraine Chmielski, Diane (Steve) Theodore and Kirk (Angie) Figley. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd (S. of Ann Arbor Trail) Thursday 1-4 pm. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doreen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -