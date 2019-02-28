Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Doris Costakis Obituary
Doris Costakis

- - Costakis, Doris age 86, passed away in the comfort of her own home on February 25, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, George. She was the loving mother of Jim (Maggie), Karen (Chip) Nemesi, Susan (Mike) Marowske, Marianne, and Drew (Jeannie). Doris (Rani) was the proud grandmother of 12, and great-grandmother of 8.

Friends may gather Saturday March 2nd from 2-4PM, and 6-8PM at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Avenue at Vernier Road, Grosse Pointe Woods.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.

ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
