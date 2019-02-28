|
Doris Costakis
- - Costakis, Doris age 86, passed away in the comfort of her own home on February 25, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, George. She was the loving mother of Jim (Maggie), Karen (Chip) Nemesi, Susan (Mike) Marowske, Marianne, and Drew (Jeannie). Doris (Rani) was the proud grandmother of 12, and great-grandmother of 8.
Friends may gather Saturday March 2nd from 2-4PM, and 6-8PM at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Avenue at Vernier Road, Grosse Pointe Woods.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
