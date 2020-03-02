|
Doris E. Shwedel
Bloomfield Hills, - Doris E. Shwedel, 76, of Bloomfield Hills, died on 29 February 2020. Mrs. Shwedel is survived by her beloved children, son Ari Shwedel of New York City, and daughter Merritt Shwedel of Hong Kong, sister of Betty Lowenthal, West Bloomfield, sister-in-law of Carol (Barry) Kline, Delray Beach, FL. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was the loving wife of the late Marvin S. Shwedel, daughter of the late Sidy and Sigmund Lowenthal, and sister of the late Marion (Alvin) Golman. Dorie pursued a life powered with creativity, beauty, and an indomitable spirit. She lived life to the fullest. Dorie left an indelible impression on everyone she met and will be greatly missed. FUNERAL SERVICE 12 NOON, TUESDAY, MARCH 3, 2020 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020