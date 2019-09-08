|
Grosse Pointe Woods - Doris June Gardner passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on Sept. 3, 2019 in Grosse Pointe Woods surrounded by her family. She and her late husband, Max L. Gardner, were long time residents of Grosse Pointe, having moved there in 1951. They are survived by three children, Cheryl Schneider of Westerville, Ohio; Max (Artyn) Gardner of Newport Beach, California; Gail (Mark) Zmyslowski of Grosse Pointe Shores; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Family was by far the most important aspect of her life. She was always there to support those needing or wanting for anything. She was a beautiful woman, known for her great style and grace. She will be sorely missed by those that called her "Mom" and "Mimi".The family will hold a private memorial service for her. Contributions in her name can be made to Grosse Pointe Rotary "Re-Imaging" Tot Lot for the 21st Century through http://www.gptotlot.com/
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019