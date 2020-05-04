|
Doris Kummer
Dearborn - Doris Marie Kummer, May 2, 2020, Age 92. Beloved wife of the late LeRoy Clifford Kummer. Loving mother of Beverly (the late Gregory) Lanzetta, Dennis (Veronica), Donald (Lan), Thomas (Helen). Cherished grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 12. Dear sister of the late Genevieve Kovach, Donald D'Aguanno and Raymond D'Aguanno. Born in Detroit, Michigan, Doris was a lifelong resident of Dearborn, devout member of Church of the Divine Child and worked many years for the City of Dearborn. Private services took place with burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 4 to May 10, 2020