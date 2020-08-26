Doris Madeline Richard
August 22, 2020, age 86. Beloved wife of the late James Richard, Jr. and survived by her loving husband John Burke. Dear mother of Deborah Edwards (David), Rebecca Prior (Tim), Kathy Lipp (Roman), James Richard (Nancy), and Susan Radecky. Grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of two. Sister of Elaine Parmentier and the late Donald Ureel and John Ureel. Funeral Mass Friday, 10am at St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church, 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Doris' Funeral Mass will be livestreamed and can be found at sthugo.org
by clicking on "Click Live Mass" then the "play" arrow. Reservations are required for Mass. To register, visit st.hugo.org
, select "Mass Tickets" then select Friday, August 28, 2020. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.
