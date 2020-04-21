Resources
Doris Mae Fell

Doris Mae Fell Obituary
Doris Mae Fell

Troy - Long-time commissioned minister of the American Baptist Churches family, passed away of natural causes at the age of 89 on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was born in Springfield, MA on June 17, 1930. She did not have any surviving relatives. An online service will take place Wednesday, April 22 at 7 pm. Please visit the funeral home website obituary for more details. Memorial donations in Doris' honor will benefit Friendship House in Hamtramck, as this charity was important to her. Checks can be mailed to: First Baptist Church, 300 Willits St, Birmingham, MI 48009.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
