Doris Mae (Schoof) Wiggant
Doris Mae (Schoof) Wiggant passed away peacefully in her home in Clinton Township, MI on October 2, 2020 at the age of 100. She was born on August 19, 1920 to Emma (Dorow) Schoof and Irvine Schoof. Doris and her younger brother, Bob, grew up in Detroit, MI and she graduated from Southeastern High School. She worked as a secretary at Palmer Bee Company until she married Lee Wiggant of Roseville, MI in 1940.
Doris and Lee raised their three daughters in Eastpointe, MI and though they traveled extensively, Michigan was always their home. Their favorite travel spot was to their condo in Deerfield Beach, FL where Doris continued to spend her winters with her Florida friends for 15 years after Lee died. Doris moved to Traverse City, MI after the death of her husband and spent many years cultivating new friendships and enjoying northern Michigan before moving to Clinton Township for the last five years of her life. She celebrated her 100th birthday in August of this year with an on-line family gathering.
Doris was an active member of Immanuel United Methodist Church of Eastpointe working as a youth leader, participating in the Women's Society, working on the annual Church bazaar and serving on committees. She was also a member of the Traverse City Presbyterian Church in Traverse City and Community Presbyterian Church in Deerfield Beach.
She was involved in many social groups including a dinner club, brunch bunch, several Bridge card clubs in both Eastpointe and Traverse City, and many other social activities. She was a volunteer for the American Red Cross in Roseville, MI and was a lifetime member of the Eastern Star. After completing a course in braille writing she transcribed a book into braille which is on file in the Library of Congress.
Her favorite pastimes were square dancing, playing cards, swimming, socializing with people and traveling. Bringing her family together was always a highlight for Doris. She will be lovingly remembered by her family and many friends.
She is survived by her daughters Sharon (Jerry) Glenn and Patti (Jerry) Webb, son-in-law Tod Eschenbach, eight grandchildren, Bonnie (Dave) Askeland, Wendy (Dave) Gualtieri, Kim (Josh) Block, Lori (Mike) Fogle, Kristen Bohan, Jeffrey Eschenbach, David (Krysta) Webb, Tammie (Tom) Jensen and 13 great-grandchildren, Riley and Kaitlin Bohan, Morgan and Drew Block, Mia and Max Gualtieri, Keagan and Spencer Fogle, Logan, Joshua and Levi Webb, Winter and Addison Jensen.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Lee Wiggant, her daughter Barbara (Tod) Eschenbach and her brother Robert (Kay) Schoof. She will be laid to rest at Cadillac Memorial Garden East Cemetery in Clinton Township. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be given to Immanuel United Methodist Church, 23715 Gratiot, Eastpointe, MI 48021; or online at http://www.immanueleastpointe.org/
or to Dolly Parton Imagination Library GTR, PO Box 4441, Traverse City, MI 49685.