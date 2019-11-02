|
|
Doris Marilyn Macika
Highland - Doris Marilyn Macika, a long time resident of Highland, MI, died on October 26, 2019. She was 82 years old.
Survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Norm; sons, Dan (Kathy) and Steve (Debbie) Macika; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Schendel (d. 2016) and her brother, Chuck Phillips.
Memorial Visitation will be held at Lynch and Sons Milford on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4-6PM. Rosary 6:00PM. A Memorial Mass will be held at Church of the Holy Spirit, 3700 N. Harvey Lake Road, Highland, on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00AM. Friends may gather at 10:00AM. For further information please phone Lynch & Sons, Milford at 248-684-6645 or visit LynchandSonsMilford.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019