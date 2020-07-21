1/
Doris May Jonske
1926 - 2020
Doris May Jonske

Chelsea - Doris May Jonske died on July 11 in Saline at the age of 93 - but her feisty, independent spirit will never be forgotten. Born in Wyandotte on October 29, 1926 to Julius Schmuck and Emma Greb and raised in Canada, Doris developed a strong work ethic and no-nonsense attitude that served her well at the corporate offices of the J.L. Hudson department store - as did her natural facility with numbers. It was here that she met Wilfred F. Jonske - who would become her husband of 40 years until his death in 1998. They raised her son Nelson "Buddy" Lewis and helped him achieve independence despite his visual impairment. Her family asks that donations be made to the National Federation for the Blind to honor her dedication to Buddy, who passed away in 2018. Unkie and Dodo - as they were affectionately known - were beloved by their nieces and nephews, including Karen, Fred, Jim, Dave, Laurie and Jamie - and their spouses. And they were like grandparents - only slightly more fun - to the next generation, including Beth, Lisa, Erin, Anna, Kurt, Dirk, Karl, Kelly, Scott, Colson, Tanner, Payton, Rachel, Josh, Kaitlyn, Alex and Andrea. Doris also loved being a great-great auntie to Leah, Luke, Ari, David, Ignatius, Max, Lily and Nova. And she will also be missed by Jim Garnier, Tim Borst and Solomon Pulgar. A lover of butterflies, horses and Northern Michigan, Doris was happiest when cooking, reading and - most especially - playing pinochle into the early morning hours. Fernie, Esther, and Unkie are probably thrilled to have their fourth player back. Virtual memorial soon and live memorial in 2021. ahpeters.com.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 21 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
