A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Dorothea Arndt
Dorothea Arndt

Dorothea Arndt Obituary
Dorothea Arndt

Clinton Twp. - Arndt, Dorothea Beloved wife of the late Herbert E. Dear mother of Norman (Katherine) and Elizabeth. Grandmother of Carl and James. Loving Aunt of Philip, Carole, Vicki, Elizabeth and Julie. Family will receive friends and visitors starting 9:30 am Wednesday at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Avenue at Vernier Road until time of service 11:00 am. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 24600 Little Mack, St. Clair Shores, MI 48080. ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 7, 2019
