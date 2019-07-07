|
Dorothea Arndt
Clinton Twp. - Arndt, Dorothea Beloved wife of the late Herbert E. Dear mother of Norman (Katherine) and Elizabeth. Grandmother of Carl and James. Loving Aunt of Philip, Carole, Vicki, Elizabeth and Julie. Family will receive friends and visitors starting 9:30 am Wednesday at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Avenue at Vernier Road until time of service 11:00 am. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 24600 Little Mack, St. Clair Shores, MI 48080. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 7, 2019