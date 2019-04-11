|
Dorothy A. Amann
Livonia - Age: 88; April 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Chester. Dearest mother of Cheryl (Robert) Woods, Dan (Beth), Bryan (Mary), Annette (Robert) Robichaud and Joel. Also survived by 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Dear sister of Bill, Tom, the late Ed, the late Jim and the late Joe Waldron. Sister-in-law of Neil and Carl Amann. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Rd. (W. of Lilley Rd.) in Canton. Family will receive visitors Friday 1-8 p.m. The family encourages donations be made to Great Lakes Caring Hospice.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 11, 2019