Dorothy A. Kerr
Westland - Dorothy A. Kerr - Age 90, passed away April 9th, 2019 in Westland, Michigan. She is loved so dearly by her family and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, April 15th from 6-8PM at the Taylor Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 9800 Telegraph. Funeral mass Tuesday, April 16th 10:30AM instate until time of service at 11AM at St. Alfred Catholic Church, 24175 Baske St., Taylor. Dorothy will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. Share a memory at howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019