Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
9800 Telegraph Road
Taylor, MI 48180
313-291-0900
Dorothy Kerr
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Alfred Catholic Church
24175 Baske St.
Taylor, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Alfred Catholic Church
24175 Baske St.
Taylor, MI
More Obituaries for Dorothy Kerr
Dorothy A. Kerr


Dorothy A. Kerr Obituary
Dorothy A. Kerr

Westland - Dorothy A. Kerr - Age 90, passed away April 9th, 2019 in Westland, Michigan. She is loved so dearly by her family and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, April 15th from 6-8PM at the Taylor Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 9800 Telegraph. Funeral mass Tuesday, April 16th 10:30AM instate until time of service at 11AM at St. Alfred Catholic Church, 24175 Baske St., Taylor. Dorothy will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. Share a memory at howepeterson.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019
