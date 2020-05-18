|
|
Dorothy A. (Dottie) Wait
Wait, Dorothy A (Dottie), age 94 of Dearborn Heights MI, passed away on Monday May 4, 2020.
Dottie was born to the late Thomas and Mary Jirik on Feb 3, 1926 in Fairbault Minnesota and was one of 12 children. She attended Bethlehem Academy in Fairbault. As WWII started, she enrolled at St Mary's School of Nursing in Rochester MN. She and Gene Wait met by chance while both visiting a favorite teacher from Bethlehem Academy, while he was on leave from the Navy and she had a day off from her nurses training.
They married in 1949 and went on to raise 6 children.
She put her nursing career on hold while raising the family and was involved in many school activities at Gesu, Immaculata, and U of D High School, and community service work. Dottie returned to the work force once her youngest child was in high school. Because it had been 25 years since she had last worked as a nurse, she took a refresher course and began working at Oakwood Hospital. She became a head nurse and was very proud of her achievements, and loved being recognized by wearing her nurses cap. She retired in 1988.
Even though she lost Gene at far too young an age, she remained continually positive, upbeat, engaged and grateful for every day.
She spent 28 years enjoying her grandchildren, traveling to favorite destinations with friends, and was an avid golfer. She volunteered at Angela Hospice, the Women's group at St Linus Church, and led senior exercises classes weekly at the Berwyn Senior Center.
A highlight of each year was a Thanksgiving celebration in Chicago when 30 plus family members would gather for 4 days to be together. She was proud of her family and was thrilled everyone made such an effort to gather from around the country for that time.
Dottie's health began deteriorating and she moved to Henry Ford Village, always a willing participant in any of the activities they provided.
Even on the day that she passed away, we heard from the staff that Mom remained faithful, happy, upbeat and comfortable.
She is survived by her 6 children, Bob (Debbie) Wait of Cincinnati, Barb (Paul) Wilcox of Jackson MI, Mary (Ed) Schreck of Sarasota FL, Anne (Tom) Terry of Vashon Washington, Pat (Chris) Bednark of Millersburg MI and Tom (Kathy) Wait of Royal Oak. She has 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Tess McFarland.
She loved being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 18 to May 24, 2020