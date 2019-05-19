|
Dorothy Ann Anderson
Dana Point, CA. - Dorothy Ann "Andy" Anderson, 88, died on May 16, 2019 in Dana Point, CA.
Dorothy is now reunited with her beloved father Clyde, mother Anna Laura, sister Jean (William) Bourlier and bother Alfred Anderson. She will be forever in the hearts of her nieces and nephews, Karen (Joe), Sharon (Robert), Julie, Jane (Lee dec.), William (Ann), Lisa (John) and John (Donna). Including 4 great nieces and 3 great nephews.
Dorothy was born in Detroit, MI, graduated from St Anthony High School and continued her education at Mt Carmel Hospital nursing program in Detroit. Her nursing career started in the operating room at Mt. Carmel in the 1950's. She moved to Costa Mesa, California in the late 60s and worked as a private duty nurse where she led a team of caregivers for her dearest Mr. C for 20 years. Thankfully she had a team of caregivers who were devoted to her care and happiness as she suffered with dementia for the past 10 years.
Leisure time was spent traveling the world, golfing, entertaining the many guests that would visit her in southern California, helping her family back in Michigan, and enjoying life with many friends and their families. They affectionately called her "Andy". Interest in cancer research and healthcare, Dorothy humbly gifted organizations in the field.
In knowing Dorothy, you realize she was strong in her faith, smart in her decisions, and loving in her heart. We will miss her but will meet her again in the life-after, where her health is restored and her "gift of gab" will be heard once more. Thank you God for her place in our lives. But let all who take refuge in you be glad; let them ever sing for Joy. Spread your protection over the, that those who love your name may rejoice in you. (Psalm 5:11)
The funeral mass will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:30am, instate 9:30am at St. Edith Catholic Church 15089 Newburgh Rd, Livonia, MI. Dorothy will be laid to rest at Parkview Memorial in Livonia, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Henry Ford Hospital Foundation.
Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019