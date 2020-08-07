Dorothy Ann Omichinski (nee Czapski)
Dearborn Heights - Age 92 August 4, 2020. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Leonard for 61 years. Loving mother of Nancy (Robert Sliwinski) Omichinski, James (Pascal Legault) and Jeffrey (Donna). Cherished grandmother of Joseph, Nicholas, Marianne and Adele. Dear sister of Joseph (Patricia) Czapski, and the late Richard Czapski and Anne Marie Marlett. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, godchildren and dear friends. Dorothy will be rememberd for her deep, abiding Catholic faith. Visitation Wednesday 2 pm - 7 pm with a 6:30 pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City. In state Thursday 9 am until the 10 am Funeral Mass at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn. Family suggests memorials to Fr. Solanus Casey Center. www.santeiufuneralhome.com