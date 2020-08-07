1/1
Dorothy Ann (Czapski) Omichinski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Ann Omichinski (nee Czapski)

Dearborn Heights - Age 92 August 4, 2020. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Leonard for 61 years. Loving mother of Nancy (Robert Sliwinski) Omichinski, James (Pascal Legault) and Jeffrey (Donna). Cherished grandmother of Joseph, Nicholas, Marianne and Adele. Dear sister of Joseph (Patricia) Czapski, and the late Richard Czapski and Anne Marie Marlett. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, godchildren and dear friends. Dorothy will be rememberd for her deep, abiding Catholic faith. Visitation Wednesday 2 pm - 7 pm with a 6:30 pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City. In state Thursday 9 am until the 10 am Funeral Mass at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn. Family suggests memorials to Fr. Solanus Casey Center. www.santeiufuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Rosary
06:30 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Lying in State
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Church of the Divine Child
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Church of the Divine Child
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved