Services
Pixley Funeral Home
322 West University Drive
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-9641
Dorothy Bellairs

Dorothy Bellairs Obituary
Dorothy Bellairs

Rochester Hills - Dorothy Bellairs, 95, of Rochester Hills, passed away on October 24, 2019 at the Munson Charlevoix Area Hospital. She had been a resident of the Bolder Park Terrance Nursing Home, in Charlevoix, since December 2018.

She was born on July 15, 1924, in Trimountain, MI, to William and Alberta Powell, who had come from Cornwall to work in the copper mines. She was a 1943 graduate of Painesdale-Jeffers High School. On June 6, 1947 she married Edward Bellairs. They were happily married for almost 70 years, until Edward's death in January, 2017.

Along with raising her family, Dort enjoyed baking and decorating cakes, as well as knitting. Later she was employed by the Rochester Schools as a library aide. During retirement, Dort and Ed enjoyed camping, and spent many happy winters in Florida.

She is survived by her sons Robert (Jennifer) of Charlevoix, William (Philip McArthur) of Oxford, sister Winifred Hanlon of Rochester, seven grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward, her parents, brother George Powell, and great-grandchild Trenton Michelsen.

Visitation will be at Pixley Funeral Home, in Rochester, on Monday October 28, from 4PM to 8 PM. Services will be at 1PM on Tuesday, October 29, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, in Rochester with instate beginning at 12:30PM until time of service. Burial will follow at Mt. Avon Cemetery.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2019
