In Loving Memory Of
Dorothy Blaszczyk
July 30, 1930 - October 21, 2018Dorothy Ciszewski was born and raised in Detroit. Her parents immigrated from Poland to Chicago and then settled in Detroit. Dorothy was the youngest of four children. She married Joe Blaszczyk on June 28, 1952. Joe became a Detroit Firefighter and they had four children, Vince, Ronnie, Judie and Joyce.
Dorothy was a proud retiree of the Detroit Fire Department where she worked as a clerk for 25 years. She loved being around the firemen and had many work friends. After retirement, Dorothy enjoyed playing cards, reading, going to church, visiting friends and family, and watching Wheel of Fortune.
We miss your joy and laughter, we miss your sense of humor and quick wit, we miss your kind heart. We miss you. Happy Birthday mom!
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 4, 2019