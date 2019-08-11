Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
25450 Plymouth Rd
Redford, MI 48239
(313) 937-3670
Rosary
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John XXIII Catholic Parish
Redford, MI
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John XXIII Catholic Parish
Redford, MI
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John XXIII Catholic Parish
Redford, MI
Dorothy C. Giarre-Halse

Dorothy C. Giarre-Halse Obituary
Dorothy C. Giarre-Halse

- - Dorothy C. Giarre-Halse July 27, 2019 age 84. Beloved wife of the late Paul Giarre and the late Earl Halse. Lifelong friend, partner and companion of Ted Mack. Loving mother of Catherine (Kenneth) Rodgers and Paul Angelo Giarre. Mother-in-law of Sandra Lusko-Giarre. Dear grandma of five, and great-grandma of three. Predeceased by two brothers.

Services: Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. John XXIII Catholic Parish in Redford. 9:30am Rosary Service, 10:00am Visiting, 10:30am Memorial Mass. Luncheon to follow. Final resting place: St. Hedwig Catholic Cemetery. Dearborn Heights, MI. For more information please visit www.harryjwillredford.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019
