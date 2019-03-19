|
Dorothy Clark
Wayne - Age 86 March 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Dear mother of Michael (Judy), Dale (Catherine), Ronald, Karen (Mike) Wildt and the late Diane Fisher. Mother-in-law of John Fisher. Grandmother of Tanya, John Jr., Andrew, Jacob, Kristen, David, Kevin, Elise, Annie, Emily and the late Emma. Great grandmother of Noah and Faithanna. Sister of Dolores and the late Edward and Alexander. Visitation Wednesday 10 am until the 1 pm Funeral Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 19, 2019