Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Wayne - Age 86 March 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Dear mother of Michael (Judy), Dale (Catherine), Ronald, Karen (Mike) Wildt and the late Diane Fisher. Mother-in-law of John Fisher. Grandmother of Tanya, John Jr., Andrew, Jacob, Kristen, David, Kevin, Elise, Annie, Emily and the late Emma. Great grandmother of Noah and Faithanna. Sister of Dolores and the late Edward and Alexander. Visitation Wednesday 10 am until the 1 pm Funeral Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 19, 2019
