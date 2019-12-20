|
Dorothy Davis
Dorothy J. Davis (nee Koerber). Age 92. December 13, 2019. Loving wife of the late Stanley R. Davis. Beloved mother of Dee Clark (Patrick), Fran Ralstrom (Curt), Teri Davis, and Sandy Davis (Jenifer Elliott). Proud grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 6. Visitation January 14, 6-8pm at Verheyden Funeral Home, 16300 Mack Avenue, Grosse Pointe Park. Instate, Wednesday, January 15 from 9:30am until 10 am Mass at St. Paul on the Lake Church, 157 Lake Shore Road, Grosse Pointe Farms. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Hospice of Michigan.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019