Dorothy Denomme
St. Clair Shores - Age 106, July 15, 2019. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Gerald. Cherished mother of Carolyn (Sander) Burstein, Tom (Barbara) Denomme, Bill (Patricia) Denomme, Jeanne (Clark) Miller, Mary-Kaye (the late Charlie) Newell, Jim (the late Martha) Denomme, John (Mary) Denomme and Larry (Wendy) Denomme. Adoring Grandmother of Susan, Mark, Amanda, William, Michael, Tom, James, Meighan, Sarah, Matt, Shannon and Melanie. 15 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Visitation Thursday, 2-8 pm at Chas. Verheyden Funeral Home, 16300 Mack, Grosse Pointe Park. Funeral Friday 9:30 Instate with 10:00 am Mass at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church, 157 Lake Shore Rd. Grosse Pointe Farms. Memorial contributions may be sent to The Capuchins, 1820 Mt. Elliott, Detroit, MI 48207. Share a memory at Verheyden.org.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from July 18 to July 21, 2019