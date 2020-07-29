Dorothy Diskin
DISKIN, DOROTHY Beloved wife of Martin Diskin. Dear mother of Robert (Hillary) Diskin, Jeffrey (Sharon) Diskin and Stuart (Carol) Diskin. Loving grandmother of Tyler Diskin, Ryan Diskin, Rachel Diskin, Daniel Diskin, Jody Diskin and Joshua Diskin Devoted great-grandmother of Isaiah and Coreyon. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES FRIDAY AT THE ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY IN LIVONIA. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com