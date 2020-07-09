Dorothy Dobos
Beverly Hills, FL - Dorothy Dobos, age 89, formerly of Detroit and Brooklyn, Michigan and Beverly Hills, Florida passed away June 1, 2020. The daughter of immigrant parents and the first of her family to seek a higher education, she graduated from Wayne State University and spent her entire career as a teacher in the Detroit Public School District. Her love of adventure led her to England where she spent one year teaching overseas from 1967 to 1968. Dorothy shared her love of traveling, cooking, swimming and reading with her family and inspired them to pursue their dreams as she did. She also loved hosting her friends and family at her home on Lake Columbia, where many wonderful memories were made. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Angeline Dobos, her brother George Dobos Jr and her sister Elsie Schultz, and brothers-in-law Eugene Strzalka and Roger Wawrzyniak. She is survived by her brother Michael (Sue) Dobos, her sisters Patricia Strzalka and Kathleen Wawrzyniak, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held later this year. Dorothy was a devout Catholic and was a supporter of the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. If desired, friends may make a memorial contribution to Capuchin Soup Kitchen 1820 Mount Elliott Street Detroit, MI 48207 or online https://www.cskdetroit.org/online-donations
.