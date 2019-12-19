Services
St Thomas More Catholic Church
4580 N Adams Rd
Troy, MI 48098
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Drainville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Drainville

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Drainville Obituary
Dorothy Drainville

Age 92, passed away December 19, 2019. Dorothy was the beloved wife of the late Don for over 70 years. Dear mother of Gary (Christine), Karen Lim (Vince) and Tom (Jennie). Devoted grandmother of Brian (Julie), Michael (Kara), Patrice, Robert (Katie) and Peter, and six great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4580 N. Adams Rd., Troy. Visitation at church begins at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to .

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -