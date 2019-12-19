|
Dorothy Drainville
Age 92, passed away December 19, 2019. Dorothy was the beloved wife of the late Don for over 70 years. Dear mother of Gary (Christine), Karen Lim (Vince) and Tom (Jennie). Devoted grandmother of Brian (Julie), Michael (Kara), Patrice, Robert (Katie) and Peter, and six great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4580 N. Adams Rd., Troy. Visitation at church begins at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to .
