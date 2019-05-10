Services
DAVID C. BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Belleville
460 E. Huron River Dr.
Belleville, MI 48111
(734) 697-4500
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DAVID C. BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Belleville
460 E. Huron River Dr.
Belleville, MI 48111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Dzierbicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Dzierbicki

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Dzierbicki Obituary
Dorothy Dzierbicki

Ypsilanti - Mrs. Dzierbicki 86, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was born on February 10, 1933 in Detroit to the late Casimer and Helen (Kozekowski) Orszewski. Preceded by her husband Harry. Survived by her son, Daniel (Diane Sotomayor), and two daughters, Diane (Charles) Johnson and Dee Smith. Also five grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and one sister, Audrey Sunman. Visitation Monday, May 13th 1-4 PM at Brown Funeral Home, Belleville (734)697-4500.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 10 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now