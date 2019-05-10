|
|
Dorothy Dzierbicki
Ypsilanti - Mrs. Dzierbicki 86, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was born on February 10, 1933 in Detroit to the late Casimer and Helen (Kozekowski) Orszewski. Preceded by her husband Harry. Survived by her son, Daniel (Diane Sotomayor), and two daughters, Diane (Charles) Johnson and Dee Smith. Also five grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and one sister, Audrey Sunman. Visitation Monday, May 13th 1-4 PM at Brown Funeral Home, Belleville (734)697-4500.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 10 to May 12, 2019