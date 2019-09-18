|
Dorothy E. Rechlin
- - Rechlin, Dorothy E. passed away on her 86th birthday, September 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Elmer Jr. Dear mother of Ronald (Joan) Higgins, Cindy (Jeff) Borton, Shirley (John) Hay and Karl (Shawn). Proud grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 1.Visitation will be from 3-8pm on Thursday, September 19 at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral home. An 11am funeral service with a 10am gathering time will be Friday, September 20 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, located at 201 Elm St. in Northville. Donations in Dorothy's memory can be made to Toys for Tots. www.howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 18, 2019