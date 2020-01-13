Services
Dorothy Farquhar

Dorothy Farquhar Obituary
Dorothy Farquhar

Dorothy Jean Farquhar, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Carl for 66 years. Loving mother of Glenn (Susan) and Scott (Terri) and the late Douglas (Diane). Cherished grandmother of Laura, Steven, Kathryn, Megan, Jamie, Ian, Derek and Kylie. Dearest sister of Cameron Douglas. Visitation Thursday January 16th from 5-9 pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000 Six Mile Rd. in Livonia. Funeral service Friday January 17th at 11:30 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to the .

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
