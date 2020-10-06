Dorothy Frances Button (Ody)
Novi - Dorothy Frances Button (Ody), age 95, of Novi (formerly of Milford), passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 4th, 2020. She was born in Pontiac, MI on August 28, 1925. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Arthur Russell; her parents Daniel & Bernice Ody; her sister Marie (Ody) Curry & brother-in-law James Curry; her brother Dwayne Ody as well as many in-laws and friends. Dorothy graduated from Pontiac High School in 1943. Dorothy will be lovingly remembered by her children Carol (Dennis) Colegrove, Sherry (Don) Arnett, Rich (Julie) Button, and Steve Button; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Doug) Moffat, Amy (Jesse) Barrons, Holly (Pete) Osterhout, Derek (Holly) Arnett, Darin (Lauren) Arnett, Rachael (Peter Kraus) Button, Keith Button, Allison Button, Chelsea Button; her great-grandchildren, Audrey Moffat, Josie Moffat, Evelyn Barrons, Ethan Barrons, Alexis Osterhout, Benjamin Osterhout, Payton Neville, Parker Neville, Palmer Arnett, Raya Arnett, and Hayden Arnett.
An Outdoor Visitation from 11:30-2PM and a Funeral Service at 2 PM, will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford, on Friday, October 9th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to be made to either Angela Hospice or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.