1/1
Dorothy Fritz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Fritz

The life journey of Dorothy Fritz, (née Horvath) ended August 7, 2020. Born to Frank and Mary Horvath, she was one of four children. Dorothy graduated from high school in 1945 and was accepted into the U. S. Cadet Nursing Corps where she earned her degree. She was extremely proud of this achievement that not only led to great personal independence, but also helped the United States during its critical shortage of nurses. Dorothy worked as a registered nurse (RN) at the Edward Hines Jr. Veterans Administration Hospital in Chicago and found great reward providing compassionate care, particularly to veterans suffering from mental injuries. Dorothy loved her independence as a working woman and it allowed her many freedoms including owning a wonderfully stylish Studebaker Business Coupe. In 1953 she married her true love Anthony Jr (Tony) and they were together until his death in 2019. It was truly a marriage of equals and Dorothy used her medical skills to contribute to making the family more financially comfortable. She worked part-time in nursing for numerous employers, including Standard Oil of Indiana and Chrysler's Dodge Truck Division. Dorothy's highest priority was to provide a good college education for her children. Three kids, three degrees, no debt. We love her and will miss her dearly. Dorothy is survived by her children, Tony (Beverly) Fritz, Mark Fritz and his wonderful companion Sue Bannow, and Diane (Nelson) Prager. Also surviving are grandsons James, Steve and John Prager and granddaughter Brianna Ellison, who with husband Brian, gave her Leighton and a new title, "Great Grandmother." Dorothy is also survived by her special niece and nephew, Joan and Steve Buvala. So now that she is once more with her beloved Tony, we know that they are again celebrating "Happy Hour". A donation in Dorothy's name may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, 1820 Mount Elliot St., Detroit, MI 48207.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved