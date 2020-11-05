Dorothy Hartshorne
Beloved wife of the late Harry.
Dear mother of Bryn (Patrice), Kevin (Dee), Neal and the late Sandra Pittman.
Proud grandmother of Nicholas Pittman, Ashley (Alex) Nelson, Katherine (Daniel) Russell, Corey (Alexis) Hartshorne and Kevin Hartshorne. Great grandmother of George Nelson.. Sister of Katherine Karbum, Joan Paffhausen and Michael Lentes and the late James "Jimmy" Lentes, Marie Donahue, Bob Lentes and Ralph Lentes.
Due to the covid 19 restrictions a funeral Liturgy for Dorothy's family and friends only please will be on Friday November 6 at our Lady of Victory Church 133 Orchard Drive Northville at 11:00am.
Interment will be at Rural Hill Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Dorothy can be made to the Northville Garden Club.
