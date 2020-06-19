DOROTHY I. SJOGREN
Waterford - June 9, 2020; age 93; Beloved wife of the late Karl; Loving mother of Karl M. Sjogren, Annalisa (Greg) Wessel and Margit (Daniel) Ryan; Beloved grandmother of Dane, Kari, Danielle, Erik, Rachel, Ruthie, Pieter, Audrey, Timothy Karlaustin and Mija; Great-grandmother of Isla Mae; Mrs. Sjogren was a public health nurse and worked at the Allen Park Veterans Administration Hospital. She was a member of the Original Finnish Center of Farmington Hills, the Swedish Center, the St. Ignace Coast Guard Auxiliary and Mount Zion Church of St. Ignace. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made to Canterbury on the Lake. "Awake, north wind, and come, south wind! Blow on my garden, that its fragrance may spread everywhere. Let my beloved come into his garden and taste its choice fruits. Song of Solomon 4:16". Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.