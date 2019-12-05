Services
Greenfield Presbyterian Church
2312 Greenfield Rd
Berkley, MI 48072
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greenfield Presbyterian Church
Berkley, MI
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenfield Presbyterian Church
Berkley, MI
Dorothy Jean Strehlke


1929 - 2019
Dorothy Jean Strehlke Obituary
Dorothy Jean Strehlke

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Dorothy Jean Strehlke, loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on November 24, 2019.

Dorothy was born on October 13, 1929 in Detroit. She is preceded in death by her parents Frank Root and Lillian Ryan, sister Frances.

She was a homemaker, ran the nursery at the church for over 20 years, helped with the PTA.

Much loved mother to Richard Strehlke, Cynthia (William) Harrison; Christine (Richard) York. Grandchildren: Chelsea (Leon); Thomas (Blake), Michael (Alicia); Katie (Will), Ryan (Josh); Chad. Great-Grandchildren: Jasmine, Gage, Brett, Liam, Vera, Shelby, Everhett and Ashton.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held Sat., Dec. 14, 10-11 visitation, 11 service, luncheon after service, Greenfield Presbyterian Church, Berkley, MI



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
